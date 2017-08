(Photo: Humane Society of Summit County / Facebook)

TWINSBURG, Ohio -- The Humane Society of Summit County is asking for your help.

They posted several photos of eight kittens that were stuffed in a plastic bin and left outside their door.

A guest discovered them.

The Humane Society needs donations to help care for the animals.

The kittens were overheated and in distress, but luckily got quick medical help.

