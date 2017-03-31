Man arrested with grenade, loaded gun in car

(Photo: Springfield Twp. Police, Custom)

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OHIO - Springfield Township Police arrested a man after a loaded gun and hand grenade were found inside his car during a traffic stop.

Police say Lane Spraggins, 20, was pulled over for speeding at the 2400 block of Massillon Road around 12:21 a.m. Friday.

When officers approached Spraggins' car, they spotted a handgun in the back, within the drivers' reach. Further investigation proved the gun was loaded.

Police also found a hand grenade in the rear driver's side door of the car. The Summit County Bomb Squad was called to the scene and determined the grenade to be inert.

Spraggins was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

© 2017 WKYC-TV