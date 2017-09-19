Man dies after crashing into parked vehicle in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A 55-year-old Akron man has died following a crash in Springfield Township.

It happened around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday on Gilchrist Road near Skelton Road.

Authorities say Harry Cross Jr. was driving a 2013 Kia Soul when he struck a parked, unoccupied 1999 Ford truck. Upon impact, the truck was pushed into the rear of an unoccupied box truck.

Cross, who was not wearing a seat belt, was extricated by emergency officials and taken to Akron City Hospital where he later died.

Alcohol is not suspected in the crash.

