Man dies in crash during Summit County chase

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A 25-year-old Akron man is dead following an early morning crash Monday.

Authorities say John Bowen III was driving “at a high rate of speed” while being pursued by a Summit County Deputy Sheriff.

Bowen lost control of the 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix on Swartz Road and struck a utility pole just east of Arlington Road at 12:03 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bowen was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, and it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor, according to authorities.

