Man injured in Summit County hit-skip

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-skip that left a man with life threatening injuries Sunday.
According to reports, the incident occurred on South Main Street near North Turkey Road in Coventry Township, around 3:30 a.m.
The victim is described as a white male.
He was transported to Akron General Hospital with life threatining injuries.
The vehicle involved is believed to be a 2010-2013 Subaru Forester.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff's Office at 330.643.2181.
