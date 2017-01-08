Man injured in Summit County hit-skip

Summit County Sheriff (Photo: WKYC)

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-skip that left a man with life threatening injuries Sunday.

According to reports, the incident occurred on South Main Street near North Turkey Road in Coventry Township, around 3:30 a.m.

The victim is described as a white male.

He was transported to Akron General Hospital with life threatining injuries.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a 2010-2013 Subaru Forester.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff's Office at 330.643.2181.