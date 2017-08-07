Man killed in Green motorcycle crash

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GREEN, Ohio -- A 20-year-old New Franklin man is dead after his motorcycle was involved in a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

It happened when a 2017 Suzuki Gladius and a 1999 Ford Escort collided shortly before 6 p.m.

Authorities say the vehicles collided as the Escort attempted to make a left turn in the 4900 block of South Main Street.

The motorcyclist was ejected and slid nearly 50 feet from the point of impact.

He later died at Akron City Hospital.

The Escort driver, a 22-year-old woman, sustained “superficial lacerations” and was treated on scene, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe was also involved in the accident after the motorcycle came into its path.

That driver was unharmed.

Crews closed the roadway for approximately two hours to investigate the scene and clear the wreckage.

Authorities say it’s unclear if speed and / or drug use were factors.

No names have been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

