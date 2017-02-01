Man pleads guilty to killing wife in Summit County

(Photo: Summit County Sheriff's Dept.)

The Summit County Commons Pleas Court accepted the guilty plea of an Akron man accused of killing his wife, Wednesday.

Phillip Battle, 52, pled guilty, to involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, failure to comply and domestic violence.

Authorities responded to Battle's home that he shared with wife Anita Heard Oct 11, for a disturbance.

According to police, the pair reported hearing noises--the home was searched but nothing was found.

The following day, Battle called 9-1-1, and told dispatchers he had shot his wife.

Officers arrived to find Heard with a gunshot wound to the head.

She died approximately a month after the incident.

Battle is scheduled to be sentenced February 22.

