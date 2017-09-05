Man sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, sexually assaulting an Akron University student

(Photo: Summit County Courts)

Visiting Judge, Patricia Cosgrove sentenced 60-year-old Cedric Murphy to life in prison in Summit County courts, Tuesday.

Murphy was found guilty of kidnapping, abduction, and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

In November of 2016, Murphy's victim was out with friends when she decided to walk home.

While walking, she was approached by Murphy who promised to drive the her back to her dorm.

During the drive, Murphy began sexually assaulting the victim and refused to let her out of his vehicle.

The victim eventually jumped from the vehicle and ran to a home where she was able to call 9-1-1.

Murphy's DNA was found on the victim.

Judge Cosgrove also designated Murphy a Tier III sex offender. If Murphy is released from prison, he must register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

