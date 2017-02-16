Medical Examiner: Case Western student shot by Hudson police had marijuana in his system

(Photo: Hudson Police Department)

HUDSON, OHIO - The 26-year-old Case Western University student who was shot and killed by Hudson Police last December had marijuana in his system, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Saif Al Ameri had THC in his system when he was shot and killed by a Hudson Police officer Dec. 4, 2016. There were no other drugs or alcohol in his system, according to the report.

Al Ameri allegedly sideswiped a vehicle on the turnpike, flipped his vehicle and fled into the nearby woods. When Officer Ryan Doran confronted him, a struggled ensued and Al Ameri was shot six times, including in the head.

Dashcam video of the incident shows Doran stopping his cruiser near the access road before shouting at Al Ameri. He chases Al Ameri into the woods and can be heard shouting, "Stop! Get down!" Shots can be heard before Doran reports, "Shots fired."

