Missing adult alert issued for 74-year-old with dementia

The New Franklin Police Dept. has issued a missing adult alert for a 74-year-old man suffering from dementia.
Thomas Gunter was last seen around 8 A.M. Saturday morning on Hickory St. in Clinton. Police say he left his home and never returned.
Gunter is described as a 6-foot tall white male, weighing 240 lbs. with grey hair and brown eyes.
In addition, police believe a black Dodge Ram looking like the one shown below is involved. The truck has an Ohio license plate with the number EDB1475.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call either 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at (866) 693-9171.
