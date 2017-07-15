Missing adult alert issued for 74-year-old with dementia

(Photo: New Franklin Police Dept.)

The New Franklin Police Dept. has issued a missing adult alert for a 74-year-old man suffering from dementia.

Thomas Gunter was last seen around 8 A.M. Saturday morning on Hickory St. in Clinton. Police say he left his home and never returned.

Gunter is described as a 6-foot tall white male, weighing 240 lbs. with grey hair and brown eyes.

In addition, police believe a black Dodge Ram looking like the one shown below is involved. The truck has an Ohio license plate with the number EDB1475.

(Photo: New Franklin Police Dept.)

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call either 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at (866) 693-9171.

© 2017 WKYC-TV