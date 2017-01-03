New Franklin police chief saves local family's dog from fire

Fire Department (Photo: WKYC)

NEW FRANKLIN, OHIO - New Franklin Police Chief Daniel G. Davidson rescued a family's dog before the fire department arrived at the scene of a house fire.

The New Franklin Fire Department was called out Tuesday afternoon for a house fire in the 5700 block of Grove Road, according to a news release.

The first fire units arrived on scene within five minutes and found smoke coming from the roof of the home. Upon investigating, crews located a fire involving a second-story bedroom, according to the release.

No one was home at the time the fire, but a family pet dog was rescued from the home by Davidson prior to the fire department's arrival.

The fire was contained to the bedroom and attic space but the home did, however, sustain heavy smoke damage throughout the remainder of the structure, according to the release..

Damage to the structure and contents is estimated to be $50,000, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire was reported by a United Parcel Service driver making deliveries in the area, according to the release.

New Franklin firefighters were assisted by the Village of Clinton, Coventry Township, City of Green and the Canal Fulton/Lawrence Township fire departments.

