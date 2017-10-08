Olmsted Township teen struck, killed by cars on I-77

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP - A 17-year-old Olmsted Township boy was struck by several cars after exiting his vehicle on Interstate-77 early Sunday.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the teen was found in the roadway on I-77 south near mile marker 121. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the teen was a passenger in a car that had been traveling southbound when he exited the moving car and was struck by several vehicles in the roadway.

Officials have not released the teen's identity.

