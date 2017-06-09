Police looking for missing elderly Stow man

(Photo: Submitted)

STOW - A statewide Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Stow Police Department for Richard Kisela, 85.

Police say he left his residence on Norman Drive at 9:00 a.m. and has failed to return. Kisela is 5'7" tall, 185 pounds, has white hair, and brown eyes. Kisela suffers from Dementia.





Kisela was driving a black 2007 Chevy Cobalt with Ohio plates, License number FBZ9468. The car is similar to the one shown below:





(Photo: Submitted)

Call or dial 911 if you see Mr. Kisela or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

© 2017 WKYC-TV