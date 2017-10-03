WKYC
'Police situation' occurring in Barberton, residents advised to stay indoors

WKYC 8:39 PM. EDT October 03, 2017

BARBERTON - The Norton Police Department has informed WKYC Channel 3 that they are assisting in responding to a 'police situation' in Barberton. 

Motorists are being told to avoid the area of Barber Road near I-76 in Barberton.

Barberton High School is currently on lockdown:

Students and staff that are in BHS are safely on lockdown. More information as we get it.

— Barberton HS (@BHSMagics) October 4, 2017 >

Residents in the area are advised to stay indoors. 

We will have more information on this breaking story as it develops. 

