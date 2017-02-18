AKRON, Ohio -- Mother Nature kissed Northeast Ohio with record-breaking warmth and sun-soaked skies Saturday.
Perfect day for a swim, right?
More than 700 people traded their winter coats for bathing suits and flip-flops at the 14th Annual Portage Lakes Polar Bear Jump at Portage Lakes State Park.
For those skipping traditional beachwear, some adorned their bodies in goofy costumes, from WWE look-a-likes to yellow Minions from Despicable Me. Even Gumby made an appearance.
The goose-pimpled participants helped raise more than $160,000 for charity by plunging into the ice-cold waters.
Although temperatures were well into the 60-degree range, event organizers say the water was a wickedly cold 38 degrees.
App users can see dozens more photos HERE: Gallery 1; Gallery 2.
Earlier Saturday morning, WKYC's own Jasmine Monroe took the plunge herself:
