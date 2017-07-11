Richfield Police warn of man claiming to be firefighter, taking donations

RICHFIELD - Police are warning Richfield area residents to be cautious of a man posing as a firefighter and taking donations.

Richfield Police say Gary Thomas is soliciting donations on behalf of the Richfield Fire Department under the name Wood Thomas.

Thomas has been handing out business cards claiming he also works for American Fire and Security. For a $25 donation, Thomas is handing out reflective address markers.

Anyone with information on Thomas, or who has made a donation to him, is asked to call 330-659-9500.

