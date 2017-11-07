Salon offers free shampoo, blow dry for residents without power

TWINSBURG - It’s been nearly two days of no power for some Twinsburg residents following Sunday’s storm.

"We've been so stressed," said Cindy Rapkin of Twinsburg who has been without power inside her home since Sunday night. "Trying to keep warm and worrying about the loss of the food."

On Tuesday morning, Rapkin woke up to find a Facebook post from Rowena Yeager offering a complimentary shampoo and blow dry for residents without power.

"I almost didn’t call because it’s really hard to accept someone just doing something to be nice," Rapkin said.

She decided to make the call and walked into Studio Wish Salon on Darrow Road. She was greeted with hot cup of tea and a surprise from Yeager.

Rapkin shared her story and mentioned she hadn't been able to get a haircut in about a year. Yeager immediately offered to give Rapkin a complimentary haircut as well.

"This is great," Rapkin said her final look was revealed. "I needed this."

The city opened the Twinsburg Community Center as a warming shelter for residents. It was also the site of a polling location, with added traffic from residents of another precinct left without a location to vote due to the power outage. "Once we realized that it could be days before our resident could get power, we ended up setting up a shelter here to provide warmth," said Yates. "We worked with the Red Cross to provide cots here so people can come here to sleep."

Yates, who noted he was also without power at his residence, said a trip to a local Subway also showed the community's giving strength. After ordering about a dozen sandwiches for first responders, the business offered the food for free.

