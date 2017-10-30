Stow: $1 million bond for man accused of killing his mom

Oct. 30, 2017: A 22-year-old man accused of murdering his own mother is being held on $1 million cash bond. Jason Reeves was arraigned late Monday morning on accusations he killed his mom at a residence on Graham Road in Stow.

WKYC 10:48 AM. EDT October 30, 2017

