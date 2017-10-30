Stow: $1 million bond for man accused of killing his mom

(Photo: Shane Snider, WKYC-TV)

STOW, Ohio -- A 22-year-old man accused of murdering his own mother is being held on $1 million cash bond.

Jason Reeves was arraigned late Monday morning on accusations he killed his mom at a residence on Graham Road in Stow.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Susan Reeves.

Jason had called 911 Saturday night to alert authorities that somebody had killed his mother.

“My mom is dead. She’s been murdered. Somebody broke in and she’s dead.”

Jason was interviewed by authorities, but released a short time later.

He turned himself in to police Sunday morning.

