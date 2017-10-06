Student accused of threatening violence at Green High School

GREEN, Ohio -- A 17-year-old Green High School junior is facing possible charges after a threat of violence was allegedly posted on social media.

“The student claimed to be at the high school at the time of the post,” according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon investigation, it was determined the student was not at school, but instead located at an Akron address.

School officials tell WKYC the building was placed on a “modified lockdown” shortly before 9 a.m. Friday after somebody brought the threatening post to the administration’s attention.

Students were locked in their classroom with a teacher and continued typical class activities.

The lockdown was lifted around 9:50 a.m.

Parents were sent e-mail notifications about the school situation, and authorities searched the building to make sure everything was safe and secure.

No additional details about the threatening post were provided.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

