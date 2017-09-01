Student brings gun into Norton High School

Three Norton High School student was taken into custody Friday afternoon after one of them brought an unloaded handgun to school, according to Superintendent Dana Addis.

In a recorded phone call made to district parents, Addis said High School Principal Ryan Shanor immediately isolated the student after being notified of the possible presence of a gun. Norton police were called to the scene, and eventually discovered the gun in the student's backpack. He was then removed from the school, along with two others involved.

"Our school district is committed to the safety of all of our students," Addis said in the phone call. "I always want to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues when they arise."

It is unknown if the student has been charged.

