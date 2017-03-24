(Photo: Carl Bachtel, WKYC)

AKRON - Summa Health System has announced that a national accreditation firm found “no cause for concern regarding the quality of patient care” at the hospital’s emergency departments.

The hospital reports surveyors from the Joint Commission spent time at the hospital for two days last week during an unannounced visit.

Summa’s Interim President and CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny stated in a letter that the report did cite a “Requirement for Improvement,” which reportedly involved one physician who “treated a small number of patients” prior to completing their credentialing process.

Deveny reports it happened during “the early in the transition process” following the hospital’s decision to replace its emergency room physicians with a new provider group on New Year’s Day.

Deveny stated in the letter that “this did not impact patient care as the provider is a board certified emergency medicine provider, but it was an error that we take responsibility for.”

Below is the full statement from Summa Interim and CEO Cliff Deveny:

“I am excited to share great news we received earlier today from the Joint Commission regarding the quality of care in our emergency departments. For two days last week, we welcomed surveyors into our emergency departments during an unannounced visit. In the report we received today, the surveyors found no cause for concern regarding the quality of care being provided to our emergency medicine patients. This is a testament to the great work our collective team of caregivers is doing each and every day to ensure our community is well taken care of, and I applaud them for their commitment and service to our patients. The report did cite one “Requirement for Improvement,” which involved one physician early in the transition process who treated a small number of patients prior to the completion of that physician’s individual credentialing process. This did not impact patient care as the provider is a board certified emergency medicine provider, but it was an error that we take responsibility for. As cited in the report, we caught and corrected the error within a matter of a few hours and put measures in place to ensure it did not occur again. The Joint Commission termed this detail “Low” in likelihood to cause harm and “Limited” in scope meaning it is a “unique occurrence that is not representative of routine/regular practice, and has the potential to impact only one or a very limited number of patients, visitors, staff.” I understand there has been a great deal of discussion about the transition of our emergency departments. I take that feedback seriously and I encourage productive dialogue throughout Summa Health. But it is time to move beyond rumor and innuendo and remain rooted in the facts. We must acknowledge the tremendous care being provided across our emergency departments and we must take seriously reports such as this one from the Joint Commission that reinforce the quality of that care. I want to thank everyone who helped make the Joint Commission surveyors feel welcome and I congratulate our caregivers for their outstanding work.”

