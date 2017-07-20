Summit County sheriff's deputy charged with rape

Summit County Sheriff (Photo: WKYC)

AKRON - A Summit County Sheriff's Office deputy is facing rape and kidnapping charges stemming from a March incident.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office, Antonio Williamson is charged with rape, kidnapping, two counts of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

Court records state that the alleged rape occurred March 19.

Williamson turned himself in Thursday morning and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

© 2017 WKYC-TV