Summit County televangelist Ernest Angley ordered to pay $388,000 to unpaid workers

AKRON - New details have emerged in the ongoing case against a Summit County televangelist.

A federal judge has ordered Ernest Angley to pay more than $388,000 in back wages and damages to more than 200 unpaid workers at his buffet restaurant.

The U.S. Department of Labor alleged that Angley's Cathedral Buffet in Cuyahoga Falls used unpaid volunteers, as workers.

Angley allegedly coaxed church members to volunteer at the buffet.

The Labor Department also says the operation violated minimum wage, overtime and child labor laws.

