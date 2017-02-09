Suspect accused of raping 3 children in Coventry is half-brother of victims

(Photo: Summit County Jail) (Photo: WKYC)

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old man who allegedly raped three children.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says Cody Haupt engaged in “sexual conduct by force” with two boys -- ages 5 and 8 -- and one girl, age 6.

Investigators say Haupt is a half-brother with the victims.

When detectives were alerted of the potential sexual abuse, they arrived at the Coventry Township residence where nine children were found living with their parents. All of the kids were removed from the home.

Authorities say the living conditions inside the home were "deplorable" with “hoarding” and “mental health concerns.”

Haupt has been charged with three counts of rape, but additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. He’s currently being held in the Summit County Jail.

