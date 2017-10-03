Suspect in custody after active shooter situation in Barberton

(Photo: Amani Abraham, WKYC)

BARBERTON - A suspect has been taken into custody in Barberton after an active shooter situation on Tuesday.

WKYC Channel 3's Amani Abraham learned that a report of shots fired at a location on Barber Road between I-76 and Barberton High School was called in to authorities around 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Officials briefing media on the location of shots fired in Norton. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/3SoNerl5ff — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) October 4, 2017

During a briefing with media, Norton Mayor Mike Zita informed Abraham that the shooting suspect had been placed into custody. The suspect was wounded and transported to Akron General Medical Center.

Barberton High School posted the following all-clear note on Twitter approximately one hour after the first reports of shots fire came.

Barberton Police reporting High School and Middle School are cleared. Active situation in area, stay clear. Students released to families. — Barberton HS (@BHSMagics) October 4, 2017

WKYC Channel 3's Chris Tye is at the scene and has filed this report on Facebook Live:

We will have more information on this breaking story as it develops.

