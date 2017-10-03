Suspect in custody after active shooter situation in Norton

David Michael Havrilek, 41, of Akron (Photo: Provided by Norton Police Department)

NORTON - A suspect has been taken into custody and hospitalized after an active shooter situation in Norton on Tuesday evening.

Police have identified the suspect as David Michael Havrilek, 41, of Akron. He was wounded during a shootout with police and taken to Akron General Medical Center. No officers were injured in the exchange.

Authorities say Havrilek has a criminal history, including felonious assault and domestic violence.

The first call came to dispatch just before 7:00 p.m. warning police that a suspect was carrying an assault rifle at a storage facility on Barber Road in Norton. Both Norton and Barberton Police arrived at the location and were fired upon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol deployed a helicopter with infrared capability to assist in the apprehension of Havrilek. No other suspects were found and the area has been secured.

WATCH: Authorities from Norton and Barberton brief the media after the capture of Havrilek:

During the active shooting situation, residents in Barberton and Norton were being warned to stay inside. Police also advised motorists to avoid Barber Road between the I-76 interchange and Barberton High School.

WKYC Channel 3's Chris Tye went to Barberton to get a sense of how chilling the search for the shooter was.

Barberton High School was placed on lockdown during the active shooter situation on Tuesday as a precaution. They posted the following all-clear note on Twitter at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Barberton Police reporting High School and Middle School are cleared. Active situation in area, stay clear. Students released to families. — Barberton HS (@BHSMagics) October 4, 2017

Tye spoke to other residents during this WKYC Facebook Live post during the frantic hours on Tuesday evening:

We will have more information on this breaking story as it develops.

