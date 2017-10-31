Suspect in NYC terror attack lived in Summit County in 2015

(Photo: Chris Tye, WKYC)

CUYAHOGA FALLS - 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov has been identified as the driver of a truck that slammed into pedestrians along a Manhattan bike path, killing eight and injuring at least a dozen others in what authorities described as an act or terror on Tuesday.

According to Ohio tax records, Saipov lived in Stow in 2015. He resided in The Landings on Water's Edge on Americana Drive, which is actually in Cuyahoga Falls.

WKYC Channel 3's Chris Tye visited the complex where Saipov lived and spoke to residents on Facebook Live.

Saipov allegedly drove a rental truck that appeared to be from Home Depot onto the path in Lower Manhattan just after 3 p.m., striking multiple people. He continued south for about a mile and hit a school bus, according to investigators.

Two adults and two children in the school bus were hurt.

Saipov then got out of the truck, yelled "Allahu akbar" (God is great in Muslim) and brandished a paintball gun and a pellet gun. He was shot by police in the stomach and taken to a local hospital and into custody, officials say.

CNN, citing law enforcement sources, said the suspect had lived in Tampa and was a native of the central Asian nation of Uzbekistan who came to the United States in 2010. About 80% of Uzbeks are Muslim.

An upstairs neighbor at an apartment house in Tampa said that the suspect hadn’t lived there in months and that she never met him. She said the FBI told her it was the man's former address.

