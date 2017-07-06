Two motorcyclists killed in Copley Township crash

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

COPLEY TOWNSHIP - Two people are dead after the motorcycle they were riding struck a car in Copley Township just after 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a man and woman were riding a Suzuki GSX motorcycle southbound on Collier Road when they struck a Kia Sorento attempting to make a left turn at the Knox Boulevard intersection.

Both riders were ejected from the motorcycle on impact.

The male driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Akron General Hospital, where she later died. Their identities have not yet been released.

The woman driving the car was uninjured in the crash.

While the speed of the motorcycle appears to be a factor according to authorities, the accident remains under investigation.

