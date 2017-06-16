Vehicle bursts into flames after sliding 100 yards in I-77 North crash

(Photo: Summit County Sheriff's Office)

GREEN, Ohio -- Two people escaped an overturned vehicle moments before it burst into flames early Friday morning on I-77 North in southern Summit County.

The crash happened at 6:05 a.m. when the driver of a 1998 Ford Ranger lost control near the Massillon Road exit.

Authorities say the vehicle flipped to its top and slid approximately 100 yards before coming to final rest underneat the Route 619 bridge.

The vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, resulting in the closure of I-77 North near Arlington Road for about an hour.

Both occupants were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

© 2017 WKYC-TV