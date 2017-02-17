Violations reported against Summa as hospital appeals loss of accreditation

(Photo: Carl Bachtel, WKYC)

AKRON - Summa has faced heavy criticism since the start of the new year after replacing its emergency room physicians with a new group.

Since then, concerns over quality patient care have surfaced, along with news of the loss of Summa’s accreditation for its emergency medicine residency program.

The report by the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) is not available to the public, but sources inside the hospital system released details of the report to the Akron Beacon Journal.

According to the newspaper , the violations against Summa includes a hostile work environment for residents and the lack of proper teaching experience within the new ER staffing group, Canton-based US Acute Care Solutions.

After learning about the loss of accreditation last week, we reached out to Summa and received the following statement from hospital spokesperson Mike Bernstein:

“We respectfully disagree with the decision from ACGME and plan to appeal.”

US Acute Care Solutions released the following statement to Channel 3 News in response to the violations reported in the Beacon Journal:

“Dr. Felten [interim program director for emergency residency] exceeds the requirements by over a year. We do meet the 3:1 faculty ratio and did at the time of the ACGME inspection. These two items are in error and will be included in Summa's appeal.

The ER staffing group replaced by USACS, Summa Emergency Associates (SEA), said the transition took place just days after being notified of the decision. SEA has worked with Summa for nearly 40 years.



On Jan. 5, more than 250 staff members voiced no-confidence in the hospital's CEO Dr. Thomas Malone and his executive team. Just weeks later, the hospital announced that CEO Dr. Thomas Malone submitted his resignation.

While questions remain over future decisions and moves made within Summa’s emergency department, Dr. Jeff Wright with SEA has stated that the group would consider returning to Summa, but “have no desire to work for USACS.”

