What brought NYC terror suspect to Ohio?

Records show that 29-year old Sayfullo Saipov lived at an apartment on Americana Drive in Cuyahoga Falls as recently as 2015.

This first sign of his living there comes from his marriage license.

In 2013, he listed the address at a ceremony presided over by a man named “Abdulloh.”

Saipov’s wife, Nozima Odilova, was just 19 at the time. Like him, she listed as a native of Uzbekistan.

Odilova does not list a job, while Saipov lists “truck driver,” which was likely a self-employed position.

Police say they had not been called to the apartment for problems, while federal sources tell Channel 3 News that they are now looking at what might have brought the couple to Ohio.

Steven Newman still lives near the couple’s complex and said nothing about them stood out to him as unusual.

“This place is like Mayberry, it’s nice, it’s quiet, it’s scenic, it’s peaceful, nothing eventful happens around here at all,” he said. “He just seemed like a normal everyday person.”

There are also similar feelings in Tampa, where a woman told our sister-station that she saw the suspect a week ago smoking a cigarette outside an apartment.

It remains unclear how long he might have been living in Florida.

