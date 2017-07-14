WKYC
Driver charged for striking, killing 2 teens in Coventry Township

WKYC 11:05 AM. EDT July 14, 2017

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP - The Summit County Sheriff's Office announced charges against the driver who struck a group of teens walking along South Main Street in Coventry Township in May, leading to two of their deaths.

Natasha Boggs, 24, of New Franklin, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide, tampering with records, vehicular assault, texting while driving and crossing marked lanes.

Boggs was behind the wheel May 28 when her 1999 Ford Escort struck three teens walking northbound on South Main Street.

Taylor Galloway and Amber Thoma, both 14, were killed. A 15-year-old boy also suffered serious injuries while a fourth teen was unharmed.

