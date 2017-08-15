Woman charged for stealing donation money from benefit for Coventry Township crash victims

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP - An Akron woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole money from a benefit fund for the children struck by a car in Coventry Township last May.

Melissa A. Szentes, 40, was arrested on theft charges for allegedly stealing money raised at the "Walking On For You" benefit that was set up at Towpath Credit Union.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office was notified that one of the benefit's volunteers was stealing money from the donation funds in July. Szentes was arrested Monday and could face additional charges pending investigation.

The "Walking On For You" benefit was created to support 14-year-old Amber Thoma and Taylor Galloway, who were struck and killed when a car crossed over the fog line as they walked along South Main Street. A 15-year-old was also struck and suffered serious injuries.

The driver, 24-year-old Natasha Boggs, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Anyone who made donations to the "Walking On For You" fund should contact the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

© 2017 WKYC-TV