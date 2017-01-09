Woman steals more than $44K from 85-year-old relative

police lights (Photo: WKYC)

NORTON, OHIO - The Summit County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $44,000 from an elderly relative.

Shannon M. Shook, 37, of Norton, was arrested Sunday on theft from the elderly charges.

The sheriff's office had received information on an 85-year-old female who had been financially exploited by a family member. Allegations claim Shook had access to the victim's bank account and had been using those funds for personal gain since July 2016.

Authorities say Shook had been withdrawing from the account and stole more than $44,000.