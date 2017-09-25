Sunday's Mommy & Me Ball

More than 50 moms were there, walking the red carpet with their children. (Photo: WKYC)

A unique event, the Mommy & Me Ball, was held Sunday near downtown Cleveland.

It was put on by the Pregnant With Possibilities Resource Center, to inspire moms to healthy life choices.

WKYC was a sponsor of the event.

During the ball, they enjoyed dinner and music. They also heard inspirational presentations, including a message from The Literacy Cooperative. The message stressed the importance of talking and reading with your child right from birth.

