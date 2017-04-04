Suspect, getaway driver in Mansfield bank robbery arrested

Sheriff. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

MANSFIELD, OHIO - The Richland County Sheriff''s Major Crimes Unit identified the bank robber of Mechanics Bank at 980 Ashland Road in Mansfield as well as the getaway driver, according to a news release.

Robbery suspect Cody B. Daniels, 25, has now been charged with aggravated robbery and is being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on other charges.

The driver and owner of the getaway vehicle has been identified as Mariah N. Dinya, 20, and has been charged with complicity in an aggravated robbery, according to the release.

At 5:38 p.m. March 31, the sheriff's department says Daniels entered the Mechanics Bank and Dinya remained outside in the getaway vehicle.

Daniels approached a teller, presented a note requesting money and waved a handgun. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran out of the bank, according to the release.

The sheriff's department says Daniels jumped into the passenger seat in the vehicle and Dinya drove off.

Deputies were able to obtain descriptions of the ma, woman and the vehicle.The sheriff's department received information and the identification of both Daniels and Dinya, the release stated.

Dinya was found, arrested and taken to the Richland County Jail. Sheriff's deputies say evidence of the crime was also recovered.

