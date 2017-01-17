Tallmadge man pleads guilty to rape, domestic violence

Brendan Clark (Photo: Tallmadge Police Department)

AKRON - A Tallmadge man has pleaded guilty to rape and domestic violence and has been sentenced to prison, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Walsh said Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Paul Gallagher immediately sentenced Clark to nine years in prison. He also designated Clark as a Tier III sex offender so when Clark is released from prison, he will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

Clark pleaded guilty to rape and domestic violence.

According to Walsh and court records, Clark entered the victim’s home in July 2016, threw a chemical in her face, then dragged her into a bedroom where he beat her and sexually assaulted her.

She was able to escape and ran outside where she told the neighbors. According to Walsh, Tallmadge Police investigated, obtained DNA evidence and then Clark confessed.

