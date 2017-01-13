Tamir Rice's mother responds to administrative charges against CPD officers

Samaria Rice and attorney Subodh Chandra (Photo: Mark Smilor, WKYC-TV)

The mother of Tamir Rice, Samaria Rice, as well as Rice family attorney, Subodh Chandra, responded with their own press conference early Friday evening following the city's announcement of administrative charges against the three officers involved in the shooting of her son,Tamir Rice.

Chandra said the city did not even notify Samaria that the Friday 5:30 p.m. press conference was taking place and the charges were being filed.

Watch below as Samaria Rice and her attorney Subodh Chandra respond to the city's press conference:

Chandra said the charges are "disappointing and insufficient.." Chandra said this is about respect and the family was "disrespected" when it was not notified about the Friday press conference and the announcement of the charges were being filed against the three officers -- Timothy Loehmann, Frank Garmback and William Cunningham II.

Chandra says the family is disappointed that the City of Cleveland has failed to address the statements Officer Timothy Loehmann gave to police after the shooting on Nov. 22, 2014. Loehmann claimed that he called out to warnings to Tamir twice before he fired his weapon.

Chandra said the administartive charges filed do not address the claims that Loehmann called out warnings.

Officer Frank Garmback, who was driving the cruiser, said the windows were rolled up when Loehmann jumped from the cruiser and opened fire.

Samaria Rice said she wants Garmback and Loehmann both fired. She wants some of the money that goes to Cleveland Police invested in schools to help the children.

Chandra said he and the family asked that Loehmann and Garmback be terminated and for the city to explain why it took so long for these charges.

Chandra asked for a written account of how Loehmann got hired in the first place and that Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams insures that unqualified officers are never hired by the City of Cleveland in the future.

