TAMU Women's March leader: The fight isn't over

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Voices were loud and clear and signs front and center. Women at Texas A&M want to be heard.

"It's a starting point for women, to encourage them to start fighting everyday," said 18-year-old Maddison Ellis, a student at Texas A&M who organized the march.

"My definition of equality is equal pay, a right to your body. Just being able to do everything that a normal man can do," said Ellis.

Marching with other women, both near and far, Ellis says it's a feeling of unity.

"It was a feeling of pride almost," said Ellis. "It was that, we were standing together and being able to put aside our differences and coming together to stand for something we all believed in, something that was beautiful and unique in its own way."

Ellis also says the fight isn't over because it's not only about women--it's about everyone.

"We're not just fighting for women's rights, we're fighting for human rights, she said.

It's also about the children of the future.

"I hope they live in a world where true human equality has been achieved," said Ellis.

About 75 women marched at Texas A&M.

