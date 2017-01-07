Teen struck crossing Madison Avenue at West Boulevard

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND - Police say a boy, 14, was walking on the south sidewalk of Madison Avenue near the address of 10017 Madison Avenue late Friday afternoon.

A Ford Fusion was headed westbound on Madison Avenue in the curb lane.

Prior to the accident occurring, police say there were stopped vehicles near the center lane facing westbound in direction due to a red traffic signal at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Boulevard.

Police say the boy began to run northbound from the south curb towards the north curb when the traffic signal now turned to green.

That's when police say he ran in front of one of the stopped vehicles and, as he passed the stopped vehicles, he was then struck by the passing Ford Fusion driven by a man, 25.

Police say the Fusion driver had a valid driver's license and remained on the scene of the incident and was not under the influence.

Police say the boy was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he remains in the PICU with serious injuries.