Teens weigh-in on '100 Deadliest Days'

There is sobering news heading into the summer break. Safety advocates say this is the time of year when teen driver crashes suddenly spike.

This month AAA released a troubling new study that found teen drivers are three times likelier than adults to be involved in a deadly crash between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The study labeled the period the “100 Deadliest Days” of the year and claims the accidents can jump by as much as 15%.

Distractions such as texting, phone calls, music and other teen passengers are to blame.

Ashton Hunt, a junior at Chagrin Falls High School, is not surprised.

“When you take away the restrictions that school implements, you’re not doing your homework, you don’t have an earlier curfew because it’s not a school night…it all adds up and I think it really makes sense why this is the worst time of year,” she said.

Others would have guessed winter.

“It just made sense that if there’s like slick roads or something there would be more accidents,” junior Kelly Wynveen said.

Allison Pilotti, 16, is not taking any risks.

“I just want to make sure that my friends are always safe. I always make sure their seats are buckled and the music is not too loud so I’m not distracted,” she said.

But recent events only seem to be proving the statistic.

At least four teens have died in car crashes in weeks in Cleveland, Claridon Township, and most recently, Chardon.

