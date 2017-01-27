The Good Stuff: Against the odds, Bella beats cancer, turns 5

(Photo: Dawn Kendrick, WKYC)

It was January 19, 2015.

3-year-old Bella Tominec was lethargic, sick, struggling from chemotherapy treatments.

"She had relapsed to stage 4 lung cancer in October,” her teary eyed mom, Kelsey Tominec told WKYC Channel 3 News then.

For at least a stolen moment on the Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital pediatric cancer floor, local princesses “Elsa” and “Anna” transformed little hearts and turned frowns upside down..

But it would get worse before it got better for Bella.

Some seriously touch and go times when so many were praying so hard.

3 treatments.

2 relapses.

Now, 2 Years almost to the day Channel 3 viewers first met her, it's back to the business of being a cancer FREE kid!

Cancer kicked. No more meds.

"A year or two we would have never thought we would be here," said Kelsey Tominec.

On Thursday, Bella blew out candles for her 5th birthday.

"Not knowing what tomorrow would bring, just to be able to celebrate another birthday with her is the best day we could have ever asked for," said Bella’s dad, Brian Tominec.

“Bella Strong” as her followers on social media came to know and love her, she is also as sweet as they come.

Bella has been known to often make up her own words to songs from her heart. One song Bella self-named “From the Bottom of my Heart”.

(Photo: Dawn Kendrick, WKYC)

There is so much to cherish, so much to love, in this family where nothing is taken for granted.

Everything done in gratitude, when these days were never guaranteed.

"Our main thing is just to have fun every day. Hopefully we have many more to come," said Brian Tominec.



(© 2017 WKYC)