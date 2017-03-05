The Investigator: East Cleveland police officer suspended

East Cleveland Police (Photo: WKYC)

EAST CLEVELAND - The Investigator Tom Meyer has learned that an East Cleveland police officer has been suspended pending the outcome of a police and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office investigation.

According to Meyer's source, the East Cleveland officer pulled over two women on March 2 on a turn signal infraction.

The officer then discovered the women in the car had a sex toy in their possession.

According to the source, the officer is under investigation for rubbing the sex toy on the women's bodies.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office declined to comment to Meyer on this incident.

WKYC reached out to East Cleveland Police Chief Mike Cardilli but was unsuccessful in speaking with him. A message has been left and WKYC will provide an update if and when he comments.

