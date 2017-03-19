WKYC
Most streamed HBO shows in each state

Brandon Gray , KCEN 4:39 PM. EDT March 19, 2017

Frontier Communications paired up with CableTV.com and used Google trends to find out what HBO shows viewers are streaming the most.

So, what are Ohioans watching? It may be a surprise. 

Ohio, along with 11 other states, is watching "Divorce," a comedy starring Sarah Jessica Parker.

Colorado, Washington and Massachusetts are streaming "Westworld" while "Game of Thrones" is popular in Alaska and New Hampshire.

