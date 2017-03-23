Thieves steal military Humvee from Ohio National Guard

Humvee similar to one stolen (Photo: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

STOW, OHIO - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a suspect or suspects cut through a chain link fence at the Ohio National Guard Armory at 4630 Allen Road in Stow and stole a Humvee.

OSHP troopers say they were called to the Armory at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the hole in the fence.

Troopers say the suspect or suspects made entry into a secured area where the Humvee was stored. The Humvee was locked at the time of the theft, but the suspect or suspects disabled the locking mechanism and drove the vehicle off the premises.

The Humvee pictured is not the actual vehicle that was stolen.

The stolen Humvee is marked with bumper numbers 174 and 1-145 near the left tail light and HQ-51 near the right tail light.

Troopers say there were no witnesses to the theft.

If you have any information regarding the theft of the Humvee, please contact the Ohio Highway State Patrol at (216) 265-1677 or #677.

