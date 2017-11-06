WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 19 closing alerts
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Tips for filing a storm damage claim

Storm damage scams, beware

WKYC 6:32 PM. EST November 06, 2017

As homeowners begin to survey any damage to their homes following Sunday’s storm across the state, questions related to filing storm damage claims have surfaced. 
 
The Ohio Department of Insurance lists a number of tips for those planning to file a claim, including calling your insurance company as soon as you can. Each policy is different. It's recommended that homeowners check their individuals policies to see if there's a certain timeframe in which you are required to file a claim. 
 
Homeowners should also closely inspect their property for damage and take photos of the any damage. 
 
 
Attorney General Mike Dewine released a warning to residents today citing the potential for “storm chaser scams,” which points to phony individuals or companies offering services to take advantage of residents after a storm. 
 
Residents are encouraged to research the business, get multiple estimates and get a detailed contract  before moving forward with a company offering repairs. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories