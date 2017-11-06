Tips for filing a storm damage claim

As homeowners begin to survey any damage to their homes following Sunday’s storm across the state, questions related to filing storm damage claims have surfaced.

The Ohio Department of Insurance lists a number of tips for those planning to file a claim, including calling your insurance company as soon as you can. Each policy is different. It's recommended that homeowners check their individuals policies to see if there's a certain timeframe in which you are required to file a claim.

Homeowners should also closely inspect their property for damage and take photos of the any damage.

Attorney General Mike Dewine released a warning to residents today citing the potential for “storm chaser scams,” which points to phony individuals or companies offering services to take advantage of residents after a storm.

Residents are encouraged to research the business, get multiple estimates and get a detailed contract before moving forward with a company offering repairs.

