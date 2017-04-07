Toledo man arrested after chasing son with hatchet

Noel Eugene Dawson Jr (Photo: Courtesy: Toledo Police Department)

TOLEDO, OHIO - Toledo Police say a man was arrested and charged after his son said his father was highly intoxicated and threw a hatchet at him during an argument on Monday outside their home.

According to the police report, police arrived to see the son, 25, on top of his father -- Noel Eugene Dawson Jr, 63 -- in their driveway on Elder Avenue.

There was a hatchet lying in the driveway, according to the report, near a red Ford F-150.

Police officers separated the two and "it was immediately apparent that (Noel Dawson) was highly intoxicated {could not walk straight, smelled of intoxicants, had red glassy eyes, slurred speech) and extremely belligerent," according to the report

Officers handcuffed Noel Dawson Jr and put him in the back seat of the cruiser, according to the report. Officers said he refused to give his name, his date of birth or any other personal information.

Officers talked to the son, who said they were having a verbal argument and his father was highly intoxicated. The son said his father picked up a hatchet and threw it at him but the son moved out of the way and it missed him and struck the Ford F-150 instead, according to the report.

The son said he feared for his safety as well as the safety of his son who also lives in the Elder Avenue home.

Officers arrested Noel Dawson Jr .and charged him with domestic violence, assault, criminal damaging and refusing to disclose personal information.

He was taken to the Lucas County Correctional facility. During the ride, according to the report, he continued to shout obscenities.

© 2017 WKYC-TV