TRAFFIC | Carnegie Ave EB in Cleveland closed by water main break

Carnegie Avenue water main break (Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - The eastbound lanes on Carnegie Avenue between East 9th and East 12th streets are closed early Sunday evening until further notice while Cleveland Water crews conduct emergency repairs to a 30-inch water main.



The westbound lanes on Carnegie Avenue will remain open and will be divided into one eastbound and one westbound lane to keep traffic moving in both directions.

Drivers are advised to consider alternate routes or to proceed cautiously in the area to ensure the safety of crews working in the roadway.



