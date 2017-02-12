Twinsburg fire sees heroic neighbor save a life

Whitewood Apartments fire (Photo: Twinsburg Fire Department)

TWINSBURG, OHIO - Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, a fire broke out at the Whitewood Apartments at 9487 Altamont Drive.

Twinsburg firefighters were assisted by several departments, including Solon, Macedonia, Oakwood Village, Reminderville, Hudson and Orange Village fire & EMS departments.

At least 35 firefighters were used to bring the blaze under control. The fire was fully involved and with heavy black smoke and flames coming out the front and rear of the apartment.

The blaze was brought under control and firefighters say that, "just prior to the fire department's arrival, a heroic neighbor, climbed to the second story rear balcony, woke up the sleeping resident and both parties jumped to safety from the rear balcony. "

Firefighters added that, unfortunately, four family dogs were lost to the blaze. The neighbor did suffer some smoke inhalation and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation, according to the Twinsburg Fire Department.

His condition is currently unknown. One apartment was uninhabitable following the blaze, the other tenants were allowed back into their apartments once it was deemed safe.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents affected by the blaze. Twinsburg Fire Investigators are currently searching for a cause for the fire and it remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported and no firefighters were injured in the incident.

